TALLEY, ROSE

In Memory of Rose M. Talley May 18, 1932 - March 25, 2005 Loving Wife, Mother, Nannie Remembering you today. We honor and celebrate you. Yes, those tears will fall and we will wipe them away. Missing your hugs and laughter and your beautiful smile and the smell of your perfume. Missing all those family cook outs and gatherings. You were the love of our lives. Rose, I love and miss you everyday. You will always be my girl. Save that dance for me. Loving you always, your husband, Russell, your sons, Georgie, Russ, Jeff and family. We love and miss you, Russell, Jr., Rena, Christina, Grayson and Brody