Thelma C. Taylor Jan. 20, 1936-Nov. 17, 2020 Mom, we can't believe it's already a year since the Lord called you home. We remember everything about you, but what stands out the most is how much you loved us, your beautiful smile that lit up your face and the warmth that came over us whenever we saw and talked to you. Mom, we love you; we miss you and there is never a day that goes by when you are not in our hearts and minds. Love, Gretta, Angie, Charmaine, Ricky and Pauletta