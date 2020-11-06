TAYLOR, WILLIAM

In memory of William (Billy) T. Taylor Nov. 6, 1940 - Oct. 7, 2020 He attended George Mason Elementary School, then on to Armstrong High School (31st St), where he played football and engaged in many other activities. He, along with other classmates, was instrumental in forming the Armstrong Class of 1959 Reunion Committee. Serving as Business Manager, later becoming Chairman until our 60th Reunion. Always had a smile on his face and was loved by all. Encouraging classmates to participate and always followed up with a call. He is missed by all and never shall be forgotten. So long to our beloved Classmate.