 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TAYLOR, WILLIAM

TAYLOR, WILLIAM

TAYLOR, WILLIAM

In memory of William (Billy) T. Taylor Nov. 6, 1940 - Oct. 7, 2020 He attended George Mason Elementary School, then on to Armstrong High School (31st St), where he played football and engaged in many other activities. He, along with other classmates, was instrumental in forming the Armstrong Class of 1959 Reunion Committee. Serving as Business Manager, later becoming Chairman until our 60th Reunion. Always had a smile on his face and was loved by all. Encouraging classmates to participate and always followed up with a call. He is missed by all and never shall be forgotten. So long to our beloved Classmate.

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News