TERRY, DAVID

In loving memory of David E. Terry, Sr., beloved husband, father and grandfather. We are grateful for all your love, and all the memories we made together. You are missed and remembered every day. David Eugene Terry, Sr. passed away quietly in his home surrounded by his loved ones on April 18, 2020. He was born in Norfolk on September 19, 1952, and raised in Virginia Beach, Virginia by his late parents, Burton Terry and Emily Terry, née Stahurska. David, first and foremost, was a dedicated husband, a supportive father, and a doting grandfather who modeled compassion and a strong work ethic for his family. In life, he surfed and fished the beaches from Virginia to North Carolina to Florida, he loved and played music, he kept his truck clean, he shared what he had with others, he hiked, he camped, he coached, and he cheered and led and mentored his sons and grandsons as they hiked and camped and played sports. He is survived by his wife, Debra Terry, by David Terry, Jr. and Amanda Boor, by Douglas Terry and Kristen Nelms, and by three devoted grandchildren: Calloway Franklin, Jonathan Franklin, and Violet Wylde Terry.