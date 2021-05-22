 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TREDWAY, ROBERT BRENT

TREDWAY, ROBERT BRENT

TREDWAY, ROBERT BRENT

ROBERT BRENT TREDWAY 8 years in Heaven. You have always been so special in all the things you said and did. We are so very proud of you simply because you are our son. We miss you & love you. Wish you were here. Pop, Mama, Family & Friends.

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News