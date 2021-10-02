WASHINGTON, JOSHUA

Joshua Washington In loving memory of our beloved son and brother: Today is the second anniversary of your earthly departure. The loss of you has left an emptiness in our hearts. Yet, our love for you will never waver, For your spirit will live on in us although we are apart. Family As long as I live, you will live. As long as I live, you will be remembered. As long as I live, you will be loved. ~Unknown Mr. and Mrs. James E Washington, Sr. Mr. and Mrs. James E Washington, Jr. In loving memory of our beloved son and brother, who passed away one year ago today. There is not a day that goes by that we don't have you in our thoughts. We who love you will always remember. We cannot put in words the emptiness that was left. We miss you more than what words can express. Your memory will be everlasting. Your presence will forever be in our spirits. Mr. and Mrs. James E Washington Sr. Mr. and Mrs. James E Washington Jr.