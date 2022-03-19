Janie Washington Taylor In loving memory of a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who passed away March 19, 2021, who will never be forgotten. For though we are apart, you will forever be in our hearts. We love and miss you so much.
Janie Washington Taylor In loving memory of a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who passed away March 19, 2021, who will never be forgotten. For though we are apart, you will forever be in our hearts. We love and miss you so much.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.