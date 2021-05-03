WEBB, SHIRLEY

Shirley C. Webb Sept. 27, 1935 - May 03, 2014 What a year of tragedy this has been for our family, dearest Momma! We lost Ronnie, our brother, son, husband, Pop, uncle, and friend. You sent him a hummingbird cloud. A promise the he would soon be there with you. Our loss was heaven's gain. The tears we have shed for him do not compare to the joy you felt to see and hold your firstborn, and only son once again. A wonderful year of uniting family in heaven above. Here on earth you are both sincerely missed and eternally loved. Gene, Teresa, Daphne, Dawn, and Diane