WHITE, Dr. Sarah A. Sarah, 92, of Henrico, Va. joined our Creator on August 20, 2021. Please join us to celebrate the amazing life of Dr. Sarah A. White. We will gather to share some of our favorite memories and favorite stories and remember the wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend who is greatly missed. The celebration of life in honor of Dr. Sarah A. White will be held on September 11, 2022 at 2pm at Lakeside Baptist Church, 7401 Woodman Ave, Henrico, VA 23228.