WILSON, GERTRUDE & CHARLES

In Loving Memory of Gertrude S. Wilson August 2, 2010 Charles T. Wilson, Jr. August 7, 2010 Dear Mom and Dad, Ten years ago we suffered a double blow. Time may take away the edge of grief, but memory turns back every single leaf. We love you and truly miss you. In our hearts you will always remain. Woodrow Wilson, Barbara W. Mason, Bertha W. Fleming & The Grands

