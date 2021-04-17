WRIGHT, LEITHER

 Skip to main content
In beautiful memory of my husband, Leither Wright Sunset - April 17, 2005 God said come and receive your new body and walk the streets of gold. Still loved, missed and never forgotten. I'll see you again. Your loving wife, Doris

