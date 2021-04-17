WRIGHT, LEITHER

In beautiful memory of my husband, Leither Wright Sunset - April 17, 2005 God said come and receive your new body and walk the streets of gold. Still loved, missed and never forgotten. I'll see you again. Your loving wife, Doris
In beautiful memory of my husband, Leither Wright Sunset - April 17, 2005 God said come and receive your new body and walk the streets of gold. Still loved, missed and never forgotten. I'll see you again. Your loving wife, Doris
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.