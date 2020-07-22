INZAINA, Edith Anne, 68, of Prince George, Va., died July 18, 2020. She was born in Elizabeth City, N.C., to Charles and Margie Presley and grew up in DeLand, Fla. She is survived by children, Jessica Tindel (Josh), Rachel Inzaina, Christy Monsma (Quinn), Casey Inzaina (Dana); and grandchildren, Addison, Emily and Leo Tindel, Elliott Monsma, Charlotte and Presley Inzaina; and longtime companion and partner, Robert K. Williams III. Edi was a loving mother and "Nona." She coached softball and volunteered as an active member of the PGHS Boosters club. As a member of the Hopewell community, she was a proud supporter of the James House. Edi was a local small business owner for over 40 years and served her community through her tax preparation business, Econo-Tax. She was an avid football fan and could be found every Sunday cheering for her Miami Dolphins. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 24, at Appomattox Cemetery in Hopewell, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the James House, www.thejameshouse.org. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
15 women tell the Washington Post they were sexually harassed by Washington Redskins executives
-
Northam to convene legislature for special session starting Aug. 18
-
Virginia becomes first state to adopt COVID-19 worker safety rules
-
'The nicest thing the city has ever done': After nearly 30 years of waiting, Sidewalk Cafe finally gets its patio
-
Rise in coronavirus cases in Virginia fueled by spike near its beaches