JACKSON, Diane King, retired in 2019 as a Claim Specialist for Workers' Compensation at Travelers Insurance Company. A walk through viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. August 14, 2020, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg. Also a virtual viewing may be found on the J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page. Services will be private and may be viewed on our website on August 15, 2020, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Virginia State University Band Boosters. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, Va. www.jmwilkersonsince1874.comView online memorial