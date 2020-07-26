JACKSON, Jerry L., age 48, of Richmond, departed this life July 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Garland T. and Evalina Jackson; and two brothers, Garland C. and Theodore "Ted" Jackson. He is survived by his sister, Joyce Franklin; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday, 11 a.m. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Monday.View online memorial
