JACKSON, Nactelre "Nat" Aloured, 70, of Richmond, passed away July 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Siberia Jackson; mother, Ada Jackson; sisters, Sheila Jackson and Ruth Mae Grooms; and brother, Boberit Jackson. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Jackson; son, Nicolas Jackson; brothers, Rodney Jackson, C.W. Crewe and Russell Crewe; nieces, April Crewe Throckmorton, Nona Jackson Goodman, Rhonda Grooms, Nicky Clark, Natalie Crewe, Robin Crewe, Romona Grooms and Roshaun Grooms; nephews, Charlie Crewe, Michael Jackson, Eric Jackson, Terrance Grooms, Irving Grooms, Darryl Crewe and Russell Crewe; and many grandnieces and nephews. Nat was a member of the 1968 graduating class of Maggie Walker High School. He attended University of Richmond as one of the first two Black undergrad students at Richmond College. He started N. Jackson Floor Service and remained a flooring contractor for 45 years. His passion was drag racing and he raced various cars over a 50-year period in Virginia and Maryland. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Nactelre "Nat" Jackson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 29
Gathering of Family and Friends
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before the Gathering of Family and Friends begins.