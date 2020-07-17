JAMERSON, Jeff Irving, born April 16, 1930, the fourth and last child of Carrie Beau Sharpe and John Walter Jamerson of Buckingham, Virginia, went to be with his Lord on July 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his baby son, Dennis Sterling Jamerson; brother, Raymond Jamerson; and sisters, Beulah Jamerson Staton and Lorna Jamerson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Anne Floyd Wood Jamerson; and his oldest son, Douglas Irving (Harriette Cosby); daughter, Sandra (Joseph Bartell); six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Irving was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a loyal member of The International Brotherhood of Electricians Local #666 for 70 years. He was a member of Masonic Lodges 242 Buckingham and 211 Midlothian. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening and traveling. His greatest joy was the love of his family. We will all miss him until we are reunited in Heaven. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt.60), Powhatan. A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday, at 2 p.m. in The Bethel Baptist Church, 1100 Huguenot Springs Rd., Midlothian. Interment church cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
Service information
Jul 18
Visitation
Saturday, July 18, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy.
Powhatan, VA 23139
Jul 19
Service
Sunday, July 19, 2020
2:00PM
Bethel Baptist Church
1100 Huguenot Springs Road
Midlothian, VA 23113
