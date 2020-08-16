JAMES, Louis Jr., was born September 4, 1926 to Lewis and Ida James. He had two sisters, Idonia Redwood and Mary B. Lee. He retired as truck driver from the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Louis is survived by a host of nieces and nephews, among them Josephine Taylor and James Lee (Debbie); great-nieces and great-nephews; one stepdaughter, Rev. Carolyn Juanita Fredericks (Walter Jr.); two stepgrandchildren, cousins; and other relatives and friends among them Dupree, Carlton and Marvin. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Graveside services will be held Monday, 11 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the cemetery 10:45 a.m. Monday. The family would like to thank the staff of Elm Croft.View online memorial
JAMES, LOUIS
