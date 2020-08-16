JARRATT, Sueko "Tiny" Yoshitake, 89, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born in Japan and the daughter of Asaburo Yoshitake and Fumiko Sinoda. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 70 years, Herbert James Jarratt Sr.; great-granddaughter, Kaytlin Jarratt; and great-great-grandson, Kaleb Jarratt. Sueko "Tiny" was a well-known seamstress in the Tri-Cities area for over 40 years. She is survived by her sons, Danny Jarratt (Debbie), Bob Jarratt (Shirley) and Keith Jarratt (Karen); six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three stepgrandchildren as well as numerous extended family and friends. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home of Hopewell, Va., with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Park. Condolences can be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
JARRATT, SUEKO
View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of SUEKO JARRATT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.