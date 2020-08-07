JARVIS, Mr. Christopher "Chris" Broughton, age 35, of Disputanta, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020. He is survived by his parents, David B. Jarvis (Kim) of Suffolk and Blair Rogers Dabney (Welton) of Prince George. Also surviving are his grandparents, Clay and Shelby Jarvis of Colonial Heights; and his stepsiblings, Amanda Brehmer, Welton Dabney Jr. "Bubba," Jeremiah Dabney, Andrew Eby, John Driver; and aunts/uncles, Laurie (Willie) Foster and Brian (Susan) Jarvis. "Chris" was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Barner Rogers and Ann Ezell Rogers. "Chris" was employed with Honeywell and loved his work. He enjoyed traveling and going to professional football games while cheering the San Francisco 49ers. Chris was a friend to all who knew him, always ready to lend a helping hand. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 7, at Farrar Funeral Chapel, with interment to follow in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of service at the funeral home. The family requests memorial considerations be made in his memory to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, Va. 23058-5216. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Jarvis family.View online memorial
