JENKINS, Charlotte Ann, 64, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Charles Jenkins Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Amber; mother, Catherine; sister, Beverly; brothers, Jimmy and Chuck. She was loved and will be missed by all.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
FOREST LAWN - Sale. 2 burial plots, double head stone included. Call 804-672-0406.
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Plot Idlewood 121, near Civil War soldier's memorial. Price, $25,000. Joh…
WASHINGTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 cemetery plots with vault & marker. Value $12,600, will sel…