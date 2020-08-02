JENKINS, CHARLOTTE

JENKINS, Charlotte Ann, 64, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Charles Jenkins Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Amber; mother, Catherine; sister, Beverly; brothers, Jimmy and Chuck. She was loved and will be missed by all.

