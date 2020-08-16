JENKINS, Joyce Lee Blackburn, "Snookie," "Tookie," 91, of Richmond, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. Daughter of the late Percy T. Blackburn Sr. and Alice H. Blackburn, Joyce was born and raised in the Oregon Hill neighborhood of Richmond and was a graduate of John Marshall High School, Class of 1946. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard E. Jenkins; and brother, Charles R. Blackburn. Joyce is survived by her brother, Percy T. Blackburn Jr. (Dorothy); nephews, Percy T. Blackburn III (Rosemary) and Charles W. Blackburn (Hilary); nieces, Dorothy B. "Beth" Minor, Linda J. Winslow (Barry); as well as many loving great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Condoences to the family may be made at www.Blileys.com.
