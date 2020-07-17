JENKINS, Stephen T., departed this life on July 7, 2020. In 2007, Steve joined the Henrico County Sheriff's Office, serving as firearms and driving instructor. His career path led him to service in the judicial system, in which he took pride in assisting in the courtrooms of the Honorable Lee Harris Jr., the Honorable Neil Steverson and the Honorable Mary Malveaux. Steve leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Courtney Grant Jenkins; daughter, Isabella Nicole "Ladybug" Jenkins; mother, Phyllis Ellis; paternal grandmother, Florence Spivey; special uncles, Anthony Ellis and Richard Al Jenkins; father and mother-in-law, Oliver and Vermell Grant; and a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the request that you consider supporting Isabella's continued participation and growth in golf, contributions may be made to https://tinyurl.com/Golf4Isabella or mailed to: 412 Hinton Street, Petersburg, Va. 23803. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.View online memorial
