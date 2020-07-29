JENNINGS, MARVIN JR. Jul 29, 2020 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JENNINGS, Marvin Edward Jr., 93, of Clarksville. To plant a tree in memory of MARVIN JENNINGS, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watch Now: Related Video EDMONDS,THOMAS VIDEO EDMONDS,THOMAS VIDEO Former T-D outdoors columnist Garvey Winegar dies Former T-D outdoors columnist Garvey Winegar dies Elizabeth Taylor brought glamour to Virginia Elizabeth Taylor brought glamour to Virginia Elizabeth Taylor brought glamour to Virginia Elizabeth Taylor brought glamour to Virginia Most Popular Hanover supervisor decries 'lack of leadership' following School Board decision on Confederate school names WATCH NOW: Night of unrest in Richmond ends with 6 arrests, property damage and a truck set ablaze WATCH NOW: Lee statue, Confederate busts, removed overnight from Old House chamber at Va. Capitol WATCH NOW: Northam announces new COVID restrictions in Hampton Roads region amid surge of cases Tonight: George Floyd's family in Richmond to launch 'George Floyd Hologram Memorial Project' at Robert E. Lee statue Obituary Sections Card of ThanksCemetery LotsDeath NoticesNews Featured ObitsGalleryIn MemoriamNews ObituariesSearch Obituaries Remembering Loved Ones Submit an obituary or in memoriam noticeFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to families. However, we are happy to accept submissions from family members pending proper verification of death. For pricing and submission instructions, contact us at 804-643-4414 or by email. Email us Death Notices Obituary list for July 29, 2020 Obituary list for July 28, 2020 Obituary list for July 27, 2020 Obituary list for July 26, 2020 Obituary list for July 25, 2020