JESSUP, F. Leon, 85, of Powhatan, passed away August 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan Jessup; three daughters, Elaine Whitley, Susan Dodson (Mike), Lisa Mooney (Doug); two brothers, Artie and Benny Jessup; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held Monday, at 11 a.m. in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

