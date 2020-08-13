JOHNSON, Mrs. Annie Mae V., 78, of Goochland, Va., went with her Heavenly Father Monday, August 10, 2020. She leaves to mourn her husband, Joseph Johnson Sr.; five children, Joseph Jr. (Sherill J.), Edward Sr. (Cynthia), Gloria Payne (Robert Jr.), Ida Mae Ezell (Willie Jr.) and Sherill Marshall (David Sr.); 12 grandchildren, Joseph III (Khadijah), Ramases, Christopher Sr. (Portia), Ariel, Tiara, Dianna Dixon (Darnell), Britany Bolling (Scott), Robert III, Willie III (Shaniece), Amara Ezell (Tiffanie), David and Maddison; nine great-grandchildren, Joseph IV, Josiah, Christopher Jr., Jaelynn, Aiden, Darnell J. Dillion, Jeremiah, Ariyanna and Alaya; one brother-in-law, Walter Johnson; two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Myles and Mamie Nash; one aunt, Dorothy Fife; and a host of nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, 2530 Dogtown Road, Goochland, Va., where a viewing will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held via teleconference (712-775-7031, enter ID# 295-162-132) on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.View online memorial
