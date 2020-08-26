JOHNSON, Barbara E., 88, of Richmond, departed this life on August 18, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Johnson Sr.; four children, Colleen Clarke (Edward), Charles E. Johnson Jr. (Barbara), Dorothy E. Bowman and Nanette Johnson (Thomas); four grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial
