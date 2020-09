Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

JOHNSON, Beatrice T., departed this life September 3, 2020. Her remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Thursday, September 10, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. followed by a private funeral service. Interment, Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Ashland. www.hwdabney.com