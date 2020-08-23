JOHNSON, Bonnie "Lee" Sutherland, of Oxford, Florida, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born on October 3, 1930, in Roda, Virginia, the only child of Dewey and Marie Sutherland. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 18 years, Dr. Joseph Belton "J.B." Johnson. She is survived by her son, Brian (Carmelita) Huneycutt of Scottsville, Virginia; her son, John (Kathy) Huneycutt III of Mechanicsville, Virginia; her granddaughter, Marie (Ryan) Seward of Charlottesville, Virginia; and her stepdaughter, Ann-Mary (Dan) Lutzick of Winslow, Arizona. Lee grew up in Wise County and spent most of her life in her beloved state of Virginia. She attended the first Girl's State while at Appalachia High School, where she graduated as salutatorian in 1948. She graduated magna cum laude from Tennessee Wesleyan University in 1950 and worked as a technical secretary in Fairfax, Virginia, for many years. She later worked as a systems analyst for the Solite Corporation in Richmond, Virginia, where she managed office and human resources up and down the East Coast. Lee and J.B. lived in Chester, Virginia, and served as deacons in the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, in nearby Petersburg. They moved to the Villages, Florida, in 2004, where they enjoyed their new community and attending services at the Tri County Baptist Church in nearby Lady Lake. Lee enjoyed reading, cooking and learning about her Scottish heritage. Her most ardent loves were God, country and family. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A service and interment will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, Virginia 23805. Memorial donations may be made to the American Legion, Post 347, P.O. Box 1534, Lady Lake, Florida 32158. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
10:00AM-4:00PM
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
10:00AM
1911 Birdsong Road
South Prince George, Virginia 23805