JOHNSON, Charles "Chuck" Floyd, 60, of Colonial Heights, Va., passed peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones on August 28, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Johnson and Nancy Hylton. He is survived by his wife, Jeanie Mills; children, Joseph Henderson III (Amber), Shanon Mills (Josh), Kelli Hairfield (Delton) and Kevin Mills (Lauren); 11 grandchildren; sister, Ruth Ann Mercadante (Andy); and furbaby, Tipsy. Chuck worked as a mechanic all of his life, to the benefit of his family and the community. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, motorsports, his Washington Redskins and family, especially his grandchildren. Children loved him and his youthful spirit. He will be truly missed by many friends and family members. A memorial ceremony will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Catholic Church of the Epiphany, 11000 Smoketree Drive. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to an animal rescue of your choice.
JOHNSON, CHARLES "CHUCK"
View online memorial