JOHNSON, Donald Troy, of Indian Neck, departed this life on August 20, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with cancer. Troy was preceded in death by his father, Kermit Johnson; and an uncle, Billy Nelson. He is survived by his mother, Susan N. Johnson; father-like-friend, John Busard; two aunts, Chief Anne Richardson and Deloris Custalow; two uncles, Lester Johnson and Phillip Rollins; two sister-like cousins, Dana Mulligan and Kimberly Nelson; as well as his lifelong best friend, Speedy Byrd. Troy was employed by Dynamic Concepts Inc. in Washington, D.C., as a diesel mechanic and a member of the Rappahannock Tribe. Troy, aka "Groovy," had many accomplishments, his natural mechanical abilities were legendary. He was deeply and widely loved by many friends and family. Troy was well-known for his humor, car racing, auto mechanics and his chef-like aptitude. He had a huge soft spot in his heart for the elderly and children. He was always available to lend a hand to a person in need. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to his nurse Casey. A private service will be held for the family. B.W. White Funeral Home of Aylett is assisting the family.
JOHNSON, DONALD
View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DONALD JOHNSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.