JOHNSON, GARLAND SR.

JOHNSON, Garland Belton Sr., 88, of Richmond, departed this life August 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Fields Johnson; and daughter, Garlana Burt. Surviving are his children, Garland B. Jr. (devoted daughter-in-law, Demetria), Antonio Johnson (Sharon), Fostenia Porter (Harvey) and Floyd and Matthew Braswell; a host of grandchildren; one devoted grandson, Garland B. Johnson III; great-grandchildren; sister, Lucille Hall; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, August 27, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment St. James Cemetery, Henrico County. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.

