JOHNSON, Garland Belton Sr., 88, of Richmond, departed this life August 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Fields Johnson; and daughter, Garlana Burt. Surviving are his children, Garland B. Jr. (devoted daughter-in-law, Demetria), Antonio Johnson (Sharon), Fostenia Porter (Harvey) and Floyd and Matthew Braswell; a host of grandchildren; one devoted grandson, Garland B. Johnson III; great-grandchildren; sister, Lucille Hall; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, August 27, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Interment St. James Cemetery, Henrico County. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com.
JOHNSON, GARLAND SR.
View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of GARLAND JOHNSON, SR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.