JOHNSON, George Jr., age 74, of Richmond, departed this life August 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Shirley Jones. He is survived by five daughters, Angela Johnson, Tangela Debro (Joe), Ashley Dowd (Cleveland), Chelsea Royal and Nesha Johnson; three sons, Greg Woody, George Johnson III and Roderick Johnson (April); a host of grand and great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Jackson, Rose Johnson and Joyce Ann Russell (Ricky); three brothers, James, Marvin (Sharon) and Erwin (Sharon) Johnson; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday, at 11 a.m. Pastor Kathy Smith officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 10:45 a.m. Friday.View online memorial
