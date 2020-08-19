JOHNSON, Lucy Olivia, 90, formerly of Montpelier, Va., departed this life August 13, 2020. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services, 104 Green Chimney Ct., Ashland, Va., where there will be a walk-through viewing 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and also where funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020. Due to COVID-19 CDC guidelines, funeral is by invitation. However, interment in Roselawn Memory Gardens in Glen Allen will be open to the public. Online condolences at www.owensfuneralservices.com.View online memorial
