JOHNSON, LUCY

JOHNSON, Lucy Olivia, 90, formerly of Montpelier, Va., departed this life August 13, 2020. Remains rest with Owens Funeral Services, 104 Green Chimney Ct., Ashland, Va., where there will be a walk-through viewing 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, and also where funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020. Due to COVID-19 CDC guidelines, funeral is by invitation. However, interment in Roselawn Memory Gardens in Glen Allen will be open to the public. Online condolences at www.owensfuneralservices.com.

