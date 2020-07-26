JOHNSON, Palmer Hoy, 62, passed away on July 21, 2020, in North Chesterfield, Virginia, after battling months of health issues. Born in Petersburg, Virginia on March 5, 1958, Palmer was the daughter of the Cary Jones Hoy and William Harwood Hoy Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Bill. She is survived by her husband, James Johnson of 42 years; and daughter, Mariah Johnson. She is also survived by sister, Mary Hoy Holten; stepmother, Judy Johnson; and numerous cousins, all of whom she loved and cherished. Palmer touched the lives of many and created friendships old and new that meant so much to her. Palmer thoroughly enjoyed her career with Chesterfield County Schools, particularly at Monacan High School, where she worked as the Clinic Assistant for the last seven years. She adored her students and coworkers. Palmer had multiple hobbies and interests, including beading and other crafts, shelling and enjoyed cheering on the Washington Capitals. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU on behalf of Palmer at 1000E Broad St., Richmond, Va. 23219.View online memorial
