JOHNSON, Roy Jr., "Uncle Roy" - August 29, 1955 to August 1, 2020. On Saturday, August 1, 2020, Roy Johnson Jr. upon hearing his name called, climbed the stairway to Heaven peacefully in his sleep, as his Beloved wife and best friend, Cynthia "Cindy" Johnson held his hand. Final plans will be published Sunday, August 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Roy's Grandkids Scholarship Fund at any Wells Fargo Bank; Zelle; Cash App ($CynJohnson); P.O. Box 24762, Richmond, Va. 23224. cynzworld2k13@gmail.comView online memorial
