JOHNSTON, Matthew Will "Matt," departed this earthly life on September 1, 2020. Born in Richmond, Va., Matt is survived by his longtime love and companion, Susan Dameron; special niece, Elizabeth Ortuno, her husband, Jhimy and their children, James and Isabella; brother, J. Kelly Johnston Jr.; stepsister, Margaret Eppes Curtis and her husband, Ted; niece, Baker Gooss, her husband, Kevin and their children, Lily and Bo; nephew, Tyler Magill, his wife, Sena and their daughter, Olivia; and stepniece, Dawn L. Frappollo and her partner, Shawn McCowen. Matt was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Matthew P. Will and Helen Sauer Will; mother and stepfather, Janie Will Eppes and Edward M. Eppes III, M.D.; his sister, Margret Johnston Magill; his paternal grandparents, Philip K. and Vera Johnston; his father, Jack Kelly Johnston; and his niece, Erin Grey Magill. Matt spent much of his life in Richmond. He also lived in Boston and attended Boston University, and he was a 1987 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. He spent much of his life working in building renovations, and his passion was making art. His artworks took many forms including sculptures, paintings and glass works. His heart was always in the Northern Neck, where he had visited his grandparents since childhood, and he eventually became a full-time resident. Subsequent to 2003 Hurricane Isabel's many downed trees, he began making artworks and furniture from the lumber that he collected and self-milled. Matt was an accomplished fisherman and a nature enthusiast. Throughout his life he enjoyed cooking he was a great cook and had a natural aptitude for it. He also enjoyed writing short stories and letters to the editor. In his later years, Matt's favorite pastime was sitting on his porch at Bewdley, watching the river, birds, and watermen and talking with and emailing with his many friends. Matt is now at peace. His family and friends will miss him greatly. Service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.