JOHNSTON, Susan Hicks, 68, of Glen Allen, Virginia, passed away on August 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Evelyn Hicks. Survivors include her husband, of 44 years, Martin Johnston; sons, Adam (Paulette) and Wyatt (Jill); her fur baby, Axel; a brother, West Hicks (Wanda); mother-in-law, Peggy Johnston; sister-in-law, Jackie Curran (Frank); a niece, Allyson Curran; grandchildren, Emma and Jonah Johnston; and a stepgrandchild, Kaleb Kidd. A native of Lynchburg, Susan graduated from Longwood College with a bachelor's degree in education. Susan retired from Henrico County Public Schools after teaching for 32 years. As a career educator Susan's mission was to build learner confidence through positive interaction. Her passion for teaching and love of children was always evident. She was most proud that her peers chose her to be Echo Lake's Teacher of the Year in 2006. After retirement, Susan continued to advocate for the safety and well-being of at-risk children in Henrico County as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer. She served as a voice for the best interests of children involved in the court process. Susan will always be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and a lifelong friend. She will most surely spend eternity under a blue sky on the sunny side of the street in the presence of God. A celebration of Susan's life will be held later when Susan's family and friends can gather safely together. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Susan's name be made to Henrico Casa. (https://henricocasa.org/donate/). For condolences, see blileys.com.