JONES, Bernard Andrew, 74, of New Kent, departed this life July 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Prince L. and Henrietta Jones; and one brother, Prince E. Jones. His memory will be cherished by his sisters, Doris Kisner (Walter) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Marsha May (Clanton) of New Kent and Bertha Pemberton of Fredericksburg; brother, Marvin Jones of Louisville, Kentucky; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. William Goodwin officiating. Interment private. Online guestbook and live streaming at scottsfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Scott's Funeral Home.View online memorial
