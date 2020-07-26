JONES, Carl Hardy Jr., 70, departed this life Thursday, June 25, 2020. Eldest son of the late Reverend Carl Hardy Jones Sr. and Mrs. Lorraine Fisher Jones of Kenbridge, Virginia. He leaves behind his wife since 2014, Barbara Lee Fitzgerald Jones; children, Rahsaan Jamal Jones and Tulani Nakiyah Jones; daughter-in-law, Lavonia Sampson Jones; stepchildren, Todd Greenleaf (Rachel), Traci Greenleaf Mack (Anthony) and Scotti Greenleaf; sisters, Cheryl Lorraine Jones, Lisa LaNelle Jones, and Rhonda Maria Craig; brother, Eric Holland Jones; brother-in-law, Charles Randy Craig; grandchildren, Ahlysha Rahsaan Jones, Joshua Jo Nathan Jones, Ahkira Tulani Jones, Khalif Jamal Jones and Benjamin Jamal Jones; three nieces and a nephew and a host of other loving relatives and friends. St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory of St. Augustine, Florida, provided services and assistance to the family. A virtual memorial service was held July 11, 2020. To express condolences or share memories, please contact the funeral home www.stjohnsfamilyfuneralhome.com or (904) 824-1625, or use the virtual scrapbook developed in his honor (www.CarlJonesforever.com).View online memorial
