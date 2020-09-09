JONES, CARROLL

Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

JONES, Mr. Carroll L. Sr., of Charles City, Va., was born on April 24, 1940, and entered eternal rest on Friday, September 4, 2020. Loving memories of Carroll will forever remain with his wife, Marian Jones; sons, Carroll Jones Jr. (Sharon) and Alan M. Jones (Dawn); stepdaughter, Katrina Jones (Stanley); his sister, Yvonne Howard (James); six grandchildren, one great-grandchild. A livestream service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020. Mr. Jones may be viewed from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, in Whiting's Funeral Home. Face coverings and social distancing required. Condolences can be left at whitingsfuneralhome.com.