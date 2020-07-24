JONES, Christopher Anton Sr., 41, a much-loved husband, father, son and brother, was called home to be with the Lord as a result of COVID-19 complications. Christopher was born in Richmond, Va., on December 1, 1978. He graduated from Clover Hill High School in 1996 and was a proud alumnus of Norfolk State University. While at Norfolk State he started a sports statistical business, STATVA, which provided statistics on high school athletes to enable them to gain college scholarships in various sports. Christopher was passionate about mentoring and used the business to provide many opportunities for high school students to learn a valuable skillset that could be used at the collegiate level. The business was very successful, with contracts with many major athletic shoe brands like Nike and Adidas, with these companies flying Christopher and his team all over the country for basketball tournaments and other sporting events. Christopher became a go-to guy for colleges and coaches to obtain statistics on up and coming athletes. Christopher married the love of his life, Crystal Lynn Hollins, on May 5, 2012. They both were employees of Verizon, where he worked for 14 years in various departments such as Sales, Process and Training, Payroll and as a Finance Project Manager. Christopher was a member of Mosby Memorial Baptist Church while he lived in Richmond and was active in the church's technology ministry. After relocating to Florida in 2013, Christopher joined the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church of Eatonville, Fla. Christopher was active in his community in Debary, Fla. He attended city council meetings and offered his input on ways to evoke positive changes in the community. He also served as Vice-President of the Debary Springview Community Home Owners Association. Christopher was a faithful servant to God, a devoted husband to his wife, a loving father to his children, a loyal friend and someone who wanted to make the world a better place through community activism. Christopher's life should be a testament to how we all should live. Christopher loved everyone so easily and in turn, he was loved by so many. Christopher leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Crystal Lynn Jones; three children, Amari B. Jones (mother, Shameka Hopkins), Nadia C. Jones and Christopher A. Jones Jr.; parents, Waverly L. Jones and Mary R. Jones; sister, Sosanya M. Jones; uncles and aunts, Marvin S. Jones and Kathleen Jones, Rev. Arthur M. Jones and Mary L. Jones and Martha Ann Hicks; devoted father and mother-in-law, Edward Hollins Jr. and Sandra Hollins; brothers-in-law, Superintendent Tyrone T. Steals (Tracy), Edward C. Hollins (Noelle); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 1 p.m. graveside. A link will be posted to Mr. Jones's obituary page at 12:45 p.m. for live streaming.View online memorial
