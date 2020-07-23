JONES, EDITH

JONES, Mrs. Edith Pauline, 77, of Davis Ridge, Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 20, 2020, in her home in Chester, Va. She was born on March 25, 1943, to the late Hershel and Weltha Yates. In 1961, Pauline graduated from Hayside High School and after she graduated, she then moved to Richmond, Va., where she met and married Larry Jones, they married on July 14, 1962. Pauline went to work for Chesterfield Credit Union, where she became the Loan Department Manager for 25 years until her retirement in 2006. Pauline raised two children, in Chesterfield County, going to sporting events, school events and cooking delicious home meals for her family and her children's friends. She was an avid gardener and loved flowers, especially roses. She enjoyed birdwatching, with cardinals and hummingbirds being her favorite. Pauline was incredibly involved with Salem Baptist Church, for 40 years. Pauline was preceded in death by her siblings, Gaither Yates, Bob Yates, Bonnie Belcher, Betty Foster. Pauline is survived by her loving husband, Larry Jones; daughter, Michelle Cundiff (Layne); son, Dean Jones (April); sister, Sue Delaney; grandkids, Nick Cundiff, Sarah Cundiff, Haley Jones, Dawson Jones. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday July 27, 2020, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Dale Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests attendees to practice social distancing, wear a mask and dress casual. The funeral will also be live streamed and can be viewed by visiting https://www.jtmorriss.com/ and clicking on the obituary link for Pauline Jones.View online memorial
