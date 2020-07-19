JONES, Felde Lee Wagner, 89, of Richmond, Virginia, died July 9, 2020. Born in Lynchburg, Virginia on February 22, 1931, she was the daughter of Richard Frederick Wagner and Felde Farrar Wagner. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William Cox Jones "Bill"; and her grandson, Seth Vieara Jones. She is survived by her five children, Robert Brooke Jones (Kim), Thomas Catesby Jones (Peggy), Elizabeth Cox Jones, Laura Jones Ghivizzani (Scot) and William Stewart Jones (Allison); 10 grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren and two great-grandchildren. "Lee" attended Holton-Arms School and was a graduate of Mary Washington College, where she studied music. After college, she landed a position at Life of Virginia, where she met and soon married the love of her life. She was a former board member of the Belle Bryan Day Nursery and the William Byrd Community House. She was also a former member of the Council of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Junior League of Richmond. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and friend, Lee was a true "people person" with a love of laughter and a passion for life. She exuded charm, grace and charisma and spread her luminous "Lee-Lee" light everywhere she went. An avid and artful knitter, Lee had a unique ability to weave friends and strangers alike into her inner circle of warmth, making everyone feel welcome, accepted and loved. Although she enjoyed summers with family and friends in New England, she cherished her mountain roots and was a true southern belle at heart. The family will hold a private memorial celebration of Lee's life on Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 12291 River Road, Richmond, Virginia 23238.View online memorial
