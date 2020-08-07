JONES, Gladys Lucille, 76, passed away August 4, 2020. She retired from Dominion Power after 32 years of service. In 1996 and 1998, she earned "Volunteer Project of the Year" and in 1999, she was named "Volunteer of the Year" at Dominion. She volunteered at the Ashland Rescue Squad for 12 years. In 1990, she earned her EMT certification and the title "Member of the Year." In 1997, they named Gladys an "Honorary Member." Gladys was an avid gardener, possessed a passion for rescuing animals and volunteered with Meals-on-Wheel. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, Linwood and Arline Henley; sister, Jeanette Hicks (Claude); and brothers, Mason Henley (Justine) and Buck Henley. She is survived by her son, P.D. Jones (Angie); daughter, Betty Garland; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Tomlin (Doug); brothers, Kenny Henley and Herbert Henley (Cindy); sister-in-law, Brenda Henley; and foster daughter, Darlene Martin. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 9, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 10. Interment will follow in Berea Baptist Church Cemetery, 15475 Ashland Road, Rockville, Va.View online memorial
