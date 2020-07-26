JONES, Thomas W., was born on November 14, 1926, to Rev. William R. Jones and Marguerite H. Jones in Oswego, S.C. At 14 years of age his family moved to Keene, Va. Thomas often recalled to his daughters how happy his childhood was. Thomas served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was honorably discharged with the rank of Quartermaster 3C. He served on LST 1049. Thomas graduated from NC State University on the G.I. Bill in 1950. He secured a job with the Virginia Parole Board. He married Lottie "Anne" Payne in 1951. She died in 1957. Thomas married Edith Nourse Jackson in 1958. Their daughter, Jessica was born in 1960, Catherine in 1961 and Marguerite "Meg" in 1963. In 1962, Thomas moved his family to Greensboro, N.C., as he secured a position with the U.S. Probation Office for the Middle District of N.C. He retired in 1982 as Chief Probation Officer. Immediately following retirement Thomas obtained his Contractor's license and built many beautiful homes in Seven Lakes, N.C. and Guilford County. Edith died in September of 2006. Thomas leaves behind Jessica Noah of Greensboro and her husband, Floyd; Catherine Johnson of Midlothian, Va. and husband, Brian; and Meg of Sebastopol, Calif.; grandchildren are Ben, Lauren, Leslie, Martha, Joseph, Livia; and great-granddaughter, Emmalyn. A graveside service and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date; however, remembrances can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or your local food bank. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
