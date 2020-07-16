JONES, VANCE "BUCK"

JONES, Vance "Buck" K., of Charles City County, passed away on July 13, 2020. He is survived by his brother, Alvin (Eliouse); nieces, Gina Martin (Chip), Amy Richard (Derrick); nephew, Tim; four great-nieces, three great-nephews and one great-great-nephew. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 17, 2020, at the Samaria Baptist Church Cemetery, Providence Forge, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaria Baptist Church or Chickahominy Indian Tribe. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.

