JONES, Wille C., 87, of Henrico, departed this life on August 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Madeline W. Jones; and a grandson, Wille C. "Cap" Jones. Wille completed his childhood dream when he was hired as a police officer with the Richmond Bureau of Police. He rose through the ranks and obtained the rank of Major. He retired on October 3, 1997, with 40.6 years of service. He leaves to cherish his memory his two sons, Willie C. Jones (Angela) and Robert P. Jones (Sonya); five beloved grandchildren, Robert P. Jones II, Bryan K. Jones, Pervion A. C. Jones, Tiara M. Jones (Paul) and Madelynn A. Jones-Daniel; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Freddie E. Bolling Sr. (Frances); one nephew, Freddie E. Bolling Jr. (Melissa); five stepgrandchildren; two goddaughters, Lisa Johnson and Jackie Miller; four very close friends, Theresa Bowles, Charles Walker, Dr. James W. Cheagle and C. T. Woody; devoted caregiver, Blessing Chilufya; and a host of relatives and friends. A private memorial service for family only will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sixth Baptist Church, Armstrong High School Coalition or The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.View online memorial
