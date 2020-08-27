 Skip to main content
JONES, ZENOBIA

JONES, Ms. Zenobia D., age 56, formerly of Richmond, Va., departed this life August 17, 2020. She is survived by one son, Antonio D. Jones-Stamm (Florian); four sisters, Latawnya Courtney (Adam), Arlinda Davis, Sherri Davis and Lakeitra Frederique; five brothers, John McNeil, Gregory Jones (Taleta), Isaac Davis, Reymond Davis (Charlene) and Ralph A. Davis Jr.; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Her remains will lie in state at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, all day Thursday. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the YWCA Richmond via https://bit.ly/3aXFFFH.

