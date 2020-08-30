JOURNEY, WILLIAM "BILL" SR.

JOURNEY, William "Bill" Thomas Sr., 77, of Henrico County, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Bill was a lot of things to a lot of people. He was family, friend, coach, food broker, a voluminous source of knowledge and humor, and so much more. Bill will be thought of at many a golf course or round table discussion of sports trivia. For those still teeing it up or enjoying a good meal, the question is, how many of Stan Musical's 3,630 hits were at home and how many were on the road? The answer, boys and girls, is 1,815 at home and 1,815 on the road, proving that "Stan The Man," just like my "Old Man," was as solid at home as he was on the road. His "old school" wisdom and philosophy surely will be missed. Funeral services will be private. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.
