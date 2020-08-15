JUDSON, Bill, 89, of Richmond, Va., died on August 10, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1930, in Vigo County, Ind. He was married for 52 years to Lou Pankonen and they had four children. Bill served in Korea with the Marines from '52 to '54 and was subsequently a successful paint salesman for 25-plus years. He was a proud member of his local American Legion, Post 186. Bill was predeceased by his parents, his wife; son, Kip; and brother, Ron. He is survived by his children, Debbie (John) Frisk, Kevin (Adele) Judson and Lisa (Jim) Peterson. The family requests that donations be made in honor of Bill Judson and sent to: The American Legion Post 186, Attention: Post Commander, P.O. Box 186, Midlothian, Va. 23113.View online memorial
